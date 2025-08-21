Alexis Von Yates Takes Plea Deal in Sexual Battery Case Involving Stepson

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
More results...
More results...
Alexis Von Yates, who was accused of raping her stepson, accepted a plea deal that will significantly reduce her potential sentence. The victim’s family supported the negotiated plea to avoid requiring the 15-year-old victim to testify. (8/21/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?