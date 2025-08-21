Alexis Von Yates Takes Plea Deal in Sexual Battery Case Involving Stepson

Alexis Von Yates, who was accused of raping her stepson, accepted a plea deal that will significantly reduce her potential sentence. The victim’s family supported the negotiated plea to avoid requiring the 15-year-old victim to testify. (8/21/25) MORE

Alexis Von Yates Takes Plea Deal in Sexual Battery Case Involving Stepson

Nicholas Rossi found guilty

Nicholas Rossi Found Guilty of Rape

Nicholas Rossi police interview

Jury Hears Audio of Accused Rapist, Nicholas Rossi's Police Interview

young man in a plaid flannel takes the stand

Ex-Roommate Says Rossi Was Clingy, Annoying, and Called Police on Him

police officer in uniform takes the witness stand

Police Officer Says Nicholas Rossi Reported He'd Been Raped By Girlfriend

graphic image of nicholas rossi with a quote from a victom on the screen

Alleged Victim #2 Says Nicholas Rossi Raped, Abused, and Stole From Her

blonde middle-aged woman

Alleged Victim's Mom Paused to Glare at Nicholas Rossi in Tense Moment

split screen shows rachel morin's photo, Patty Morin and her attorney

Rachel Morin's Mom Describes 'Immeasurable Grief' After Sentencing

lawyer argues in court

Prosecutor: Rossi Used Intelligence, Charm to Take Advantage of Women

young female attorney with very curly hair

Defense: Bitter, Resentful Ex Made False Rape Claims Against Rossi

man in court wears oxygen mask

Fugitive Sex Offender Trial: Nicholas Rossi's Alleged Victim Testifies

Ghislaine Maxwell

Judge Rejects Bid to Unseal Grand Jury Materials in Ghislaine Maxwell Case

