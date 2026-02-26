Former NYPD officer named ‘person of interest’ in parents’ murders

Posted at 12:57 PM, February 26, 2026
Lauren Silver Lauren Silver

VERO BEACH, Fla. (Court TV) — A former police officer was arrested on charges that he tried to flee from police after he was named as a person of interest in his parents’ murders.

Philip Repaci booking photo

Philip Repaci (Indian River County Sheriff’s Office)

Officers with the Fort Pierce Police Department began investigating after Philip Repaci Sr., 85, and Joan Repaci, 80, were found shot to death in their home. Officers said the couple was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the living room of their residence on Feb. 24. Investigators named the couple’s adult son, Philip Repaci Jr., as a person of interest in the case.

Approximately two hours after his parents’ bodies were found, a license plate reader alerted deputies in neighboring Indian River County that the suspect’s car was in the area. Deputies caught up with Repaci’s white Lexus SUV and activated lights and sirens.

Officers said that Repaci neither accelerated nor decelerated after police indicated he should pull over. After approximately 3,000 feet, a deputy used his cruiser to perform a PIT maneuver and disable Repaci’s vehicle. He was then taken into custody without incident.

Repaci was born in New York, and previously worked as an officer in the New York Police Department, according to WPBF. He was suspended from the department and fired from his position as a union trustee in 2005 after allegedly stealing money intended for delegates, the New York Post reported at the time.

Repaci has not been charged for his parents’ murders.

More Crime & Trial News

Related Articles:

Related Stories

Robert Keller booking photo

Accused killer found competent to stand trial after removing his own eyeballs

Robert Keller, accused of murder, removed his eyeballs and bit off a portion of his tongue after his arrest. More

Colt Gray is seen with a gun barrel in his mouth
play button

Photo Shows Colt Gray With Gun Barrel In His Mouth

A digital forensic examiner testified to multiple photos found on Colt Gray's phone, as well as searches his father did for boarding schools. More

Colin Gray's GBI interview
play button

Colin Gray’s Police Interview After Son Allegedly Shot Up School

The jury listens to audio from a GBI interview with Colin Gray after his son, Colt Gray, allegedly killed two students and two teachers. More

TOP STORIES

Robert Keller booking photo
Philip Repaci booking photo