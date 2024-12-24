Former teacher pleads guilty to raping 12-year-old student

COVINGTON, Tenn. (Court TV) — A former teacher will spend more than two decades in prison after pleading guilty to multiple sex-related crimes involving students, including one that resulted in a pregnancy.

Alissa McCommon was arrested in 2023 after multiple victims came forward and alleged inappropriate behavior. Each victim told officers that their relationship began with McCommon wanting to play video games with them, talk to them on social media and then she eventually began sending them sexually explicit content.

McCommon appeared in court on Dec. 20 and entered a plea of guilty to charges of rape of a child, statutory rape by an authority figure, aggravated statutory rape, sexual exploitation of a minor by electronic means and solicitation of a minor: aggravated statutory rape. Tipton County Circuit Court Judge Blake Neill sentenced McCommon to 25 years, with no possibility of early release. McCommon will be required to register as a violent sex offender and have her teacher’s license revoked.

“These convictions and sentence demonstrate the continuing commitment of law enforcement and the District Attorney’s Office to aggressively investigate and prosecute child rape and sexual abuse cases in this District, especially where there are minor child victims,” said Mark Davidson, the 25th Judicial District Attorney General. “We are glad that we were able to achieve finality, certainty and closure for the victims and their families and the Tipton County community in this case.”

Judge Neill ordered McCommon not to have any contact with the victims in the case, including the child she delivered after becoming pregnant through one of the sexual relationships for which she was charged.