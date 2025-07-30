Four adults arrested for allegedly caging and abusing adopted children

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (Court TV) — Four family members in Florida are facing aggravated child abuse charges after investigators alleged they abused adopted children in their care.

Brian and Jill Griffeth, along with their adult children Dallin and Liberty Griffeth, were arrested on July 22 and are each being held on $500,000 bond at the Columbia County Detention Facility.

The investigation began when a mandatory reporter at the family’s church, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Branford, raised concerns after one of the Griffeth children was found with a functioning electronic stun gun at church camp, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

Florida Department of Children and Families (DCF) investigators initially visited the Griffeth residence in Fort White to interview family members. During this visit, investigators observed the adopted children performing chores while the biological children were playing or watching TV. The children, ranging in age from 7 to 16, include five biological and four adopted children.

Investigators conducted interviews with all nine children, who reported disturbing forms of alleged abuse, including being caged under a bunk bed with plywood screwed in place to prevent escape.

Other allegations included children being forced to lie on the floor while Jill Griffeth reportedly placed plywood on top of them and pressed down, causing splinters and pain.

Children also reported being sprayed in the face with vinegar as punishment, being given non-prescribed medication, and being instructed to lie about their home situation.

Investigators noted concerns that the adopted children were treated differently from the biological children, with some adopted children reportedly not knowing their full names or birthdays.

A tenth foster child was not present during the investigation but was located with their biological parent in Arizona. A well-being check conducted by the Glendale Police Department confirmed that the child was safe and healthy.

The adoption process for the children was reportedly conducted privately in Arizona before the family of 13 moved to Florida. Investigators are still working to verify the legal adoption status of one of the children.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.