Children Under the Bed Case: Family Members Back in Court

Members of the Griffeth family were back in court today. Brian and Jill, and their biological son and daughter, Dallin and Liberty, are accused of caging and torturing their adopted children. Brian's bond was reduced from $500K to $200K. (10/1/25) MORE

Child Abuse, Domestic Violence

Griffeth mug shots

Dallin and Liberty Griffeth, a brother and sister accused of abusing 9 adopted siblings, were back in court

Children Under the Bed Case: Brother and Sister Defendants Back in Court

Memorial of stuffed animals and other baby items celebrating the life of Baby Emmanuel

Could Missing Baby Emmanuel's Parents Be On the Verge of a Plea Deal?

Rebecca Baptiste's father in jail stripes attends a preliminary hearing as a member of law enforcement testifies.

Case Agent: Rebekah Baptiste, 10, Was Too Dehydrated to Walk on Her Own

Jake Haro

Missing Baby Emmanuel's Father, Jake Haro Speaks From Behind Bars

Christopher Scholtes in court

Father In Hot Car Death Case Wants A New Plea Deal

photo of 2 laughing little girls next to an image of a police report

911 Call Released in Case of Tortured, Murdered Girl Rebekah Baptiste

jodi hildebrandt and ruby franke

Ruby Franke's Ex-Husband Files Lawsuit Against Jodi Hildebrandt

smiling little girl named Nia

DA Seeks Death Penalty for Florida Mom Accused of Stomping Girl to Death

splitscreen: blonde little girl/quad of talking heads

10-Year-Old Rebekah Baptiste Allegedly Tortured and Abused

mug shots of 4 members of the same family

9 Kids Removed From Florida Home After 4 Adults Accused of Abuse

prosecutor matt roberts

Prosecutor Previews Shanda Vander Ark's Hearing for New Trial

