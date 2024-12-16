Franklin ‘Ty’ Tucker released from jail after pleading no contest to robbery

KEY WEST, Fla. (Court TV) — More than seven years after a deadly altercation at a Florida property, Franklin ‘Ty’ Tucker is walking free after reaching a plea agreement with prosecutors.

Ty Tucker in court

Franklin ‘Ty’ Tucker stands in court as he questions a witness during his trial on Jan. 11, 2024. (Court TV)

Tucker represented himself on charges of homicide, robbery and aggravated assault and battery for a robbery on Nov. 17, 2017, that led to the death of Matthew Bonnett at a property known as “The Treehouse.” The two-week trial ended when the jury was unable to come to a unanimous decision, forcing the judge to declare a mistrial.

While Tucker had been free on bond during his first trial, he found himself back behind bars after failing to appear for a random urinalysis and for violating his pretrial condition for leaving his home without approval in May 2024.

Tucker was released from jail on Nov. 26 after reaching a plea agreement with prosecutors. According to the agreement, Tucker pleaded no contest to robbery with a dangerous weapon while masked and was sentenced to 910 days of incarceration, with credit for time served. The state dropped the remaining charges. Tucker had faced a potential 30-year sentence if he had been found guilty of all charges by a jury.

 

