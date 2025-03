As Lori Daybell’s trial is upcoming where she will represent herself, Vinnie Politan analyzes various pro se defendants and if it help or hurt their defense choosing to represent themselves, including Ronnie O’Neal, who brutally murdered his his girlfriend, daughter and attempted to murder his 8 year old son, Ty Tucker who was allegedly involved in a fatal robbery, and Darrell Brooks who drove through a Christmas parade killing six people.

