FL v. Franklin Tyrone Tucker: Treehouse Murder Trial

By LAUREN SILVER

KEY WEST, Fla. (Court TV) — A Florida man accused of taking part in a robbery that turned deadly will be representing himself at trial.

Franklin “Ty” Tucker is charged with robbery, homicide, aggravated assault and battery for a robbery that led to the death of Matthew Bonnett and injured Paula Belmonte at a property known as “The Treehouse.”

In court documents obtained by Court TV, investigators say Tucker went to The Treehouse on Nov. 17, 2017, with Rory “Detroit” Wilson to rob Belmonte. Police say the pair had brought a knife with a plan of stealing her purse, but wound up fighting with others who happened to be at the property at the same time. Prosecutors say that Bonnett came up the stairs while the robbery was in progress and “a struggle ensued leaving Matthew Bonnett with a broken nose and five stab wounds that resulted in his death.”

Over the course of their investigation, detectives learned that Tucker and Wilson might have been sent to rob Belmonte as retaliation for a drug debt owed to another Anathea Clay, aka “April.”

While much of the witness testimony ties Wilson to the scene, including a lineup where Belmonte identified him as her attacker, a third man told police about Tucker’s connection. John “Travis” Johnson, who was allegedly hired to drive the getaway car, told police that Tucker had actually initiated the robbery after learning that Belmonte had a large sum of money at “The Treehouse.” Tucker and Wilson asked Johnson to drive them, and he agreed to do so for a tank of gas. Johnson told police that after he heard one of the victims shout for police, he drove away without waiting for the others.

Tucker had been represented by attorneys for much of the process leading up to his trial, but filed a motion on Sept. 20, 2023, requesting to be allowed to proceed without attorneys. He asked to be either allowed to continue “Pro Se” or to allow him to hire an experienced attorney to assist him in self-representation. In the motion, he referenced “irreconcilable differences” with his current attorney.

“The Defendant has no interest in negotiating a plea deal with the State and the State has yet to express any interest in dismissing the charges, so trial seems to be inevitable. The Defendant believes that the expenses of this case have already been inordinately high and has no desire to continue paying outrageous sums of money to see it resolved.”

Tucker has accused the prosecution and even the judge of working against him, and a letter sent to the judge on Sept. 24, 2019, accused the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office of masterminding the robbery with a confidential informant. In the letter, Tucker told the judge: “This is the United States and by all accounts you are a criminal involved in a much larger criminal enterprise. Will you ever be prosecuted? Probably not but that’s not going to stop me from fighting you. I am an innocent man and I know I will never get a fair trial in Monroe County. I know the only hope I have is if some outside agency decides to shut this circus down.”

Wilson was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole on Dec. 21, 2022, after a jury convicted him of charges of robbery and homicide. Wilson is appealing the decision.