Treehouse Murder Trial: Defendant Delivers Opening Statement

Franklin "Ty" Tucker, representing himself, delivers opening statements. He's accused of taking part in the murder of Matthew Bonnett and robbery of Paula Belmonte in a treehouse attack cops say was payback for a drug deal gone bad. (1/11/24)   MORE

Latest Videos

a suitcase on a floor inside a home

On the Docket: Sarah Boone Due in Court

Treehouse murder scene

Treehouse Murder Trial: Day 1 Recap

car in a garage

Missing Mom Conspiracy Trial: Blood in Garage, Car Abandoned

Michelle Troconis' family speaks to media outside the courthouse

Michelle Troconis' Family Maintains Her Innocence

Erica Stefanko sits in court

Jury Seated in Pizza Delivery Murder Retrial

still from video showing couple fighting

New Video of OnlyFans Model Courtney Clenney Fighting with Boyfriend Released

people standing in courtroom

Treehouse Murder Trial: Defendant Chastised for 'Threatening Glance'

bathtub shown in bodycam police video

Trial Exhibit: Jury Views Bodycam at Jennifer Dulos Home

Prosecution opening statement in Treehouse Murder Trial.

Treehouse Murder Trial: Prosecution Opening Statement

Defendant delivers openings in treehouse murder trial.

Treehouse Murder Trial: Defendant Delivers Opening Statement

GFX side-by-side of Dulos house and Jennifer Dulos.

What to Expect When Missing Mom Murder Trial Begins in Connecticut

GFX of the positions Abby and Libby's bodies were found in.

Delphi Murders: Defense Says Teens Were Killed in Ritual Sacrifice

MORE VIDEOS