FSU shooting suspect released from hospital, booked on murder charges

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The man accused of killing two people and injuring others after opening fire at Florida State University has been released from the hospital and transferred into custody.

Phoenix Ikner, 20, is facing two counts of first-degree murder and seven counts of attempted murder for the April 17 shooting.

On Monday, Ikner was booked at the Leon County Detention Facility and then transferred to the Wakulla County Detention Facility to await his first court appearance, according to authorities. Officials said transferring Ikner was standard protocol “due to him being the stepson of a Leon County Sheriff’s Office deputy.”

Ikner arrived on campus on April 17 and stayed near a parking garage before he walked in and out of buildings and green spaces while firing a handgun just before lunchtime, police said.

In roughly four minutes, officers confronted Ikner, a political science student at Florida State, and shot and wounded him, Tallahassee police said.

Ikner used a handgun he had access to from his stepmother, according to Sheriff Walt McNeil. After the shooting, she requested and was granted personal leave and also reassigned from her post as a middle school resource officer, reported the Associated Press.

Scripps News Tallahassee, an E.W. Scripps Company, and The Associated Press contributed to this report.