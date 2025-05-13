FSU shooting suspect released from hospital, booked on murder charges

Posted at 9:42 AM, May 13, 2025
Scripps News Tallahassee Scripps News Tallahassee and Associated Press Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The man accused of killing two people and injuring others after opening fire at Florida State University has been released from the hospital and transferred into custody.

Phoenix Ikner, 20, is facing two counts of first-degree murder and seven counts of attempted murder for the April 17 shooting.

Phoenix Ikner booking photo

This booking photo provided by the Leon County Sheriff’s Office shows FSU shooting suspect Phoenix Ikner. (Leon County Sheriff’s Office)

On Monday, Ikner was booked at the Leon County Detention Facility and then transferred to the Wakulla County Detention Facility to await his first court appearance, according to authorities. Officials said transferring Ikner was standard protocol “due to him being the stepson of a Leon County Sheriff’s Office deputy.”

Ikner arrived on campus on April 17 and stayed near a parking garage before he walked in and out of buildings and green spaces while firing a handgun just before lunchtime, police said.

In roughly four minutes, officers confronted Ikner, a political science student at Florida State, and shot and wounded him, Tallahassee police said.

Ikner used a handgun he had access to from his stepmother, according to Sheriff Walt McNeil. After the shooting, she requested and was granted personal leave and also reassigned from her post as a middle school resource officer, reported the Associated Press.

Scripps News Tallahassee, an E.W. Scripps Company, and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

More In:

Related Stories

press conference and ambulance
play button

Suspect In Custody, At Least Five Hurt In Shooting At FSU

At a news conference, police identified the alleged gunman as Phoenix Ikner, who is the son of a sheriff's deputy. More

patrol vehicles, including a forensics van, are stationed outside of Florida State University’s student union building

FSU shooting suspect is son of deputy, used her weapon: Police

A 20-year-old Florida State University student and son of a sheriff's deputy opened fire on campus Thursday. More

Judge reduces Lyle and Erik Menendez's sentences, making them eligible for parole. The Menendez brothers have been sentenced to 50 years to life in prison. Parole board must still decide whether to release them and Gov. Newsom must agree. (5/13/25)
play button

Menendez Brothers Resentenced to 50 Years to Life

Judge reduces Lyle and Erik Menendez's sentences, making them eligible for parole. They have been sentenced to 50 years to life in prison. More

TOP STORIES

Photo of Sean 'Diddy' Combs
Samuel Hochstetler walks into court