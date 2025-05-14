FSU Shooting Suspect Released From Hospital, Held Without Bond

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
Phoenix Ikner, who faces two counts of first-degree murder and seven counts of attempted murder after opening fire on the FSU campus, has been released from the hospital and booked into jail where he's being held without bond. (5/13/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?