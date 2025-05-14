FSU Shooting Suspect Released From Hospital, Held Without Bond

Phoenix Ikner, who faces two counts of first-degree murder and seven counts of attempted murder after opening fire on the FSU campus, has been released from the hospital and booked into jail where he's being held without bond. (5/13/25) MORE

zoom court hearing

FSU Shooting Suspect Released From Hospital, Held Without Bond

wide shot of a courtroom with a spotlight on a blonde-haired middle-aged man in the gallery

Blogger ‘Turtleboy’ Indicted on New Witness Intimidation Charges

Judge reduces Lyle and Erik Menendez's sentences, making them eligible for parole. The Menendez brothers have been sentenced to 50 years to life in prison. Parole board must still decide whether to release them and Gov. Newsom must agree. (5/13/25)

Menendez Brothers Resentenced to 50 Years to Life

Samuel Hochstetler in court

Amish Man Appears In Court On Murder Charge

Mark Geratos, video of Menendez brothers

Menendez Brothers' Attorney, Mark Geragos, Says Family 'Wants Them Out Now'

Nathan Hochman addresses media

LA DA Hochman Speaks Out Ahead Of Menendez Brothers' Resentencing

Donna Adelson & Judge Stephen Everett

Court Denies Donna Adelson's Petition to Remove Presiding Judge

Hank Brennan leaves courthouse

Hank Brennan, Special Prosecutor in Karen Read Retrial, Leaves Courthouse

Daily Trial Wrap graphic

Karen Read Murder Retrial: Day 14 Recap

split screen karen read/john o'keefe

Court Canceled Tuesday For Karen Read Retrial

Split screen of Stacey Wales and her brother as AI

Sister Explains How AI Allowed Her To Bring The Dead To Speak In Court

Sears-style family photo of a middle-aged mom and dad flanked by their 2 teenage sons

Menendez Brothers' Resentencing Hearing Starts Tuesday

