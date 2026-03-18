Georgia dentist on trial for killing man by shooting through bedroom door

GAINESVILLE, Ga. (Court TV) — A Georgia dentist faces a potential life sentence if she’s convicted of killing her boyfriend, who was shot through a door.

Suzanne Mericle, 62, faces a list of charges, including malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and criminal damage in the death of James David Barron, who was killed on March 7, 2025.

Mericle and Barron began a serious relationship in 2024, and in October of that year purchased a home together on Lake Lanier. But prosecutors said that by March, the relationship was having problems — specifically because Mericle had become aware that Barron was sending money to a woman from his past who lives in Moldova. Mericle’s defense said it went beyond just sending money: Barron was allegedly bringing the woman and her daughter to the United States, and was paying for a $3,500-per-month apartment in New Jersey for them.

In opening statements on Wednesday, Prosecutor Jennifer Bagwell described Mericle as becoming “unhinged” and shooting the victim “in a fit of rage” after an argument. Investigators say when Barron retreated upstairs to the bedroom and locked the door, Mericle came after him and fired her Glock 9 mm through the door. The bullet struck Barron, killing him. Bagwell said Mericle then got a hammer and used it to bang holes in the door until she could unlock it and get in.

Once inside, Bagwell said in her opening statement, Mericle went into “damage-control mode” rather than deliver any first aid to the victim. Mericle allegedly grabbed Barron’s Beretta firearm and placed it by his hand, then fired two to three shots from the weapon. Bagewell also said that Mericle admitted to police that she flushed several rounds down the toilet before officers arrived.

But Mericle’s defense attorney, Brett Willis, told a very different story in his opening statement. He told the jury that while Mericle initially thought she was in a relationship with “Prince Charming,” the reality behind closed doors was very different. “This was somebody who had opinions about what she wore, what she was to eat, what she was to do with the money from the sale of her dental practice. This was someone who put their hands on her over and over and over again.”

Mericle’s defense said that on the evening of March 7, Barron sexually assaulted the defendant before taking away her phone and the keys to the only functioning car before retreating to the bedroom. While her defense conceded that Mericle fired a shot through the door, they said she was trying to break the lock so she could get her phone.

Responding to allegations that Mericle tried to stage the scene with Barron’s Beretta, Willis said that the two shots fired from that weapon were suicide attempts.

The trial is expected to continue through next week.