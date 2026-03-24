‘He’s in my nightmares’: Suzanne Mericle accuses victim of abuse

GAINESVILLE, Ga. (Court TV) — A Georgia dentist described a relationship marred by domestic violence and threats as she testified at her murder trial on Tuesday.

Suzanne Mericle, 62, is charged with murder, aggravated assault and criminal damage in the death of her boyfriend, James David Barron. Mericle has admitted to firing the shot that killed Barron, but testified that she acted in self-defense on March 7, 2025, when she pulled the trigger.

Mericle said that she first saw violence in their relationship after the first month of dating, but never left. “I loved him and I thought we could work it out,” she said. She detailed several alleged instances of violence and sexual assault at Barron’s hands. When questioned by prosecutors, Mericle conceded that there were no other witnesses to the alleged abuse and that she never told anyone about the incidents.

Mericle described the evening of March 7 as starting calmly, with her cooking dinner and Barron falling asleep in front of the television in the living room. Things took a turn, however, when she came out of the bathroom to find that Barron had been looking through her phone. She testified that when Barron saw texts she had exchanged with a male friend, Barron grew jealous and angry. She said he called her a “lying whore” before he started choking her.

The defendant described Barron going to the bedroom, where he retrieved his gun. “He told me he was going to take his f—ing gun and shove it down my f—ing throat and shoot my f—ing brains out. And then he told me, ‘You belong to me,’ and he pushed me backwards and then he told me, ‘Don’t close your eyes tonight.'”

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Mericle said Barron then took the gun, her phone and the keys to the car and locked himself in the bedroom. “I was scared he’d come back down and either hurt me or shoot me somehow,” Mericle testified. “I wanted him to open the door so I can get my phone so I can leave. I just wanted to get out of there. I was frightened. I was terrified for my life.”

While Mericle admitted to firing her own gun through the door, killing Barron, she said she was aiming for the lock on the door in an effort to break in. When that didn’t work, she grabbed a hammer and used it to break down the door. Mericle testified that she immediately called 911, and then tried to take her own life. “I knew I shot him and I was feeling hopeless. I was feeling worthless,” she said. “I felt like it was all my fault. I felt like everything was all my fault, everything from before and ’til that day.”

And as for the defendant flushing evidence down the toilet? “I was ashamed that I even thought about taking my life,” Mericle said. She testified that she tried to hide evidence not of her shooting Barron, but of her attempting to shoot herself.

But during cross-examination, Prosecutor Jennifer Bagwell forced Mericle to admit that she lied to the police. She walked the defendant through her recorded statements to police, in which she made a number of claims, including saying that the victim was drinking the night of the incident, that were untrue. Mericle blamed her emotional state, saying she was hysterical at the moment.

If convicted, Mericle faces a potential life sentence in prison.