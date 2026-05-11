Suzanne Mericle called ‘jealous, selfish, crazed’ at sentencing for boyfriend’s murder

GAINESVILLE, Ga. (Court TV) — A woman convicted of killing her boyfriend by shooting him through a door was given a chance for parole at her sentencing, but it’s unlikely she’ll ever see the eligibility date.

Suzanne Mericle, 63, was convicted of felony murder, aggravated assault and criminal damage in the death of James David Barron. Barron was killed when he was shot through a door at the couple’s home.

At trial and again at Monday’s sentencing hearing, Mericle claimed that she was a victim of domestic violence at the hands of Barron as well as several of her exes. As part of an effort to get a downward departure of the sentence under a law designed to protect victims of domestic violence, Mericle said that she had been abused in several of her past relationships.

To counter that, prosecutors presented evidence from two of the victim’s ex-wives, who described Barron as “calm, collected, cool, loving.” Beth Barron, who was married to the victim for 22 years, said that her ex would frequently retreat from arguments. “He did not like confrontation and would just try to leave the situation,” she said. “On March 8, he was taken from us, killed in the worst way, shot behind a locked door by a jealous, selfish, crazed person. Suzanne not only took his life but tried to defile his character during the trial in the most vulgar way possible.”

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Judge John Breakfield denied the defense’s motion. “The court clearly has sympathy for all victims of domestic and dating violence,” he said. “To state clearly, these alleged past acts were not a significant contributing factor for the offense of which Suzanne Mericle has been convicted.”

Several of Barron’s friends and family delivered tearful victim impact statements remembering the man they loved and delivering harsh words to the defense. “The defense teams should be ashamed of how you tried to tarnish my father’s good name, and I will never forgive you for that,” Taylor Colt Barron, the victim’s son, said. “Suzanne murdered my father and she needs to be held accountable for her actions.”

“It’s been a year of waiting for this moment, and we’ve had time to be sad, but I look around at the people that are here with us now, and we’re just angry. I’ve grown empty and tired of holding my head high without some relief of letting you know how angry I am that you took my father away from me,” Evan Barron, another of the victim’s sons, said. “You should be ashamed of yourself….You smeared him with lies. You’ve tried to embarrass me, embarrass my family, embarrass my business. You took him from us and you’ve attempted to take down his good name with you, and it’s pathetic.”

Breakfield ultimately sentenced Mericle to life in prison with the possibility of parole, but acknowledged she would be 93 before she would become eligible. “In determining the sentence, I’ve considered your conduct throughout this trial. You testified, which you have a right to do. I found your testimony to be not credible. I found that you were the primary aggressor in this situation. I found that you had many, many, many off-ramps and you chose not to take them,” Breakfield said. “That said, the very likelihood is that this is her being imprisoned for the rest of her natural life.”

Breakfield said that if Mericle files a motion requesting a new trial, he will hear arguments on Oct. 29.