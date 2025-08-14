Holly Bobo’s killer returns to court in pursuit of new trial

SAVANNAH, Tenn. (Court TV) — The man convicted of kidnapping, raping and murdering Holly Bobo returned to court on Thursday to continue a post-conviction hearing that was abruptly suspended months ago.

Zach Adams is one of three men who were charged in Bobo’s 2011 murder, but the only one who went to trial. His brother, Dylan Adams, and Jason Autry accepted plea agreements in the case. Zach is asking a judge to overturn his conviction and order a new trial.

Zach’s appeal focuses on co-defendant Jason Autry, who recanted his testimony and said his guilty plea was the result of discussions with his attorney about how to avoid a life sentence in prison.

When the hearing began in May, Autry, who had since returned to prison on unrelated charges after serving his sentence for Bobo’s murder, invoked his Fifth Amendment right not to testify at Zach’s hearing. When Judge J. Brent Bradberry ruled the video of Autry recanting the testimony was not admissible for Zach’s appeal, the hearing was suspended pending Zach’s appeal of Judge Bradberry’s decision.

The Tennessee Court of Appeals declined to hear the appeal.

Zach’s attorney is expected to continue presenting evidence of what he says is state misconduct, including allegedly coercing Dylan’s confession.