Holly Bobo’s killer to appear in court asking for new trial

SAVANNAH, Tenn. (Court TV) — The man serving a life sentence for kidnapping, raping and murdering Holly Bobo will return to court this week in a bid to overturn his conviction and get a new trial.

Bobo was kidnapped from her West Tennessee home in 2011, though her body wasn’t found until three years later. Zach Adams, his brother Dylan Adams and Jason Autry were all charged in her murder, but only Zach went to trial. He was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole plus 50 years. Dylan and Autry both accepted plea agreements.

MORE | Key witness in Holly Bobo murder trial recants gruesome confession

Zach’s appeal centers largely on Autry’s testimony at his trial, which he now claims was fiction and has recanted. “He admitted to concocting the entire story in his cell at jail while reviewing the discovery and in discussions with his attorney about the best way to avoid spending the rest of his life in prison,” Zach’s attorneys said in their petition requesting relief. “He said he just recreated his day and ‘added Holly to it.’ He acknowledged it was all to get him out of jail at the express guidance from his attorney.”

Autry was released from prison in 2020 after serving the eight years he negotiated in his plea deal, but was arrested two months later on federal weapons violations. He remains behind bars serving a 19-year sentence in that case.

While Autry was subpoenaed to testify at the hearing for post-conviction relief, it’s unlikely he will testify. His attorney, appointed by the court, filed a notice of intent to invoke his Fifth Amendment right to silence.

In addition to Autry’s testimony, Zach’s attorneys are also arguing that there is new evidence in the case: video from an ATM drive-thru that allegedly shows Zach, Dylan and a third man withdrawing $120 at the time investigators say Bobo was kidnapped.