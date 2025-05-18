Holly Bobo’s killer to appear in court asking for new trial

Posted at 8:00 AM, May 18, 2025
Lauren Silver Lauren Silver

SAVANNAH, Tenn. (Court TV) — The man serving a life sentence for kidnapping, raping and murdering Holly Bobo will return to court this week in a bid to overturn his conviction and get a new trial.

Holly Bobo close up photo

Holly Lynn Bobo was an American woman who disappeared on April 13, 2011, from her family home in Darden, Tennessee. (Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)

Bobo was kidnapped from her West Tennessee home in 2011, though her body wasn’t found until three years later. Zach Adams, his brother Dylan Adams and Jason Autry were all charged in her murder, but only Zach went to trial. He was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole plus 50 years. Dylan and Autry both accepted plea agreements.

MORE | Key witness in Holly Bobo murder trial recants gruesome confession

Zach’s appeal centers largely on Autry’s testimony at his trial, which he now claims was fiction and has recanted. “He admitted to concocting the entire story in his cell at jail while reviewing the discovery and in discussions with his attorney about the best way to avoid spending the rest of his life in prison,” Zach’s attorneys said in their petition requesting relief. “He said he just recreated his day and ‘added Holly to it.’ He acknowledged it was all to get him out of jail at the express guidance from his attorney.”

Zachary Adams booking photo

Zachary Adams was sentenced to life without parole plus 50 years for the kidnapping, rape and murder of Holly Bobo. (TN Dept. of Corrections)

Autry was released from prison in 2020 after serving the eight years he negotiated in his plea deal, but was arrested two months later on federal weapons violations. He remains behind bars serving a 19-year sentence in that case.

While Autry was subpoenaed to testify at the hearing for post-conviction relief, it’s unlikely he will testify. His attorney, appointed by the court, filed a notice of intent to invoke his Fifth Amendment right to silence.

In addition to Autry’s testimony, Zach’s attorneys are also arguing that there is new evidence in the case: video from an ATM drive-thru that allegedly shows Zach, Dylan and a third man withdrawing $120 at the time investigators say Bobo was kidnapped.

More In:

Related Stories

Holly Bobo close up photo

Tennessee judge denies attempt for a new trial in Holly Bobo killing

A judge has denied a new trial petition for Zachary Adams, who was convicted of kidnapping, raping and killing Holly Bobo. More

Holly Bobo
play button

Key Witness in Holly Bobo Murder Trial Recants

Reporter Nick Beres joins Julie Grant to talk about his exclusive interview with Jason Autry who is now recanting his testimony. (2/5/23) More

Holly Bobo

Key witness in Holly Bobo murder trial recants gruesome confession

A newly filed petition outlines shocking claims from a key witness at Zach Adam's 2017 trial who said his testimony had been pure fiction. More

TOP STORIES

Split screen of Holly Bobo and Zach Adams
Lt. Paul Gallagher testifies in court