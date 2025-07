A judge ruled that the jury can’t hear about an alleged arranged marriage, so how will motive play into Ihsan and Zahrra Ali’s trial? Ihsan and Zahraa Ali are charged with the attempted murder of their daughter, Fatima. Plus, new details on the investigation into Stephen Smith’s unsolved death.

Catch up on the case against Ihsan Ali and Zahraa Ali HERE.

This episode of the Opening Statements Podcast is hosted by Julie Grant, produced by Eric Goldson, and edited by Autumn Sewell.