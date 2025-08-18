Attempted 'Honor Killing': Victim Fatima Ali Said 'Abuse Became Unbearable'

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Find Us
More results...
More results...
More results...
Victim advocate Sherry Landon reads a victim impact statement written by victim Fatima Ali's boyfriend, Isiah, before Ihsan and Zahraa Ali are sentenced. A jury previously acquitted Ihsan and Zahraa of attempted second-degree murder. (8/18/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?