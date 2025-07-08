IA v. Nathaniel Bevers-McGivney: Bloody Suspect Murder Trial

CALHOUN COUNTY, Iowa (Court TV) — An Iowa man is facing first-degree murder charges after allegedly killing a 17-year-old girl, leaving a community in shock.

In their opening statement, prosecutors said Nathaniel Bevers-McGivney, 22, murdered Michele “Luna” Jackson by cutting her throat and stabbing her on September 22, 2024, in Farnhamville.

Jackson was reported missing that day. When her family went looking for her, they stumbled upon Bevers-McGivney, who was covered in blood and had her belongings, including her green scooter, said prosecutors.

Investigators found Jackson’s body the next day and arrested Bevers-McGivney. He is charged with first-degree murder and abuse of a corpse.

Jackson’s mother, Annette Jackson, testified about her daughter’s sense of humor and said she enjoyed swinging and listening to music at the park as her “getaway.”

Bevers-McGivney has pleaded not guilty to the charges and waived his right to a jury trial, opting instead for a bench trial.

DAILY TRIAL UPDATES

DAY 1 – 7/8/25

In their opening statement, prosecutors said Nathaniel Bevers-McGivney was covered in blood when he was confronted by deputies and family members of Michele Jackson, who were searching for her. The defense argued the murder was “spontaneous” and not premeditated, arguing between first and second-degree murder. WATCH: Bloody Suspect Murder Trial: Opening Statements



