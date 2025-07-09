Bloody Suspect Murder Trial: Watch the Verdict!

Judge Derek Johnson renders his verdict in the bench trial of Nathaniel Bevers-McGivney, who is accused of killing a 17-year-old Michele 'Luna' Jackson. Bevers-McGivney allegedly murdered Jackson by cutting her throat and stabbing her. (7/9/25) MORE

Nathaniel Bevers-McGivney verdict

Gregory Moore sits in court

Gregory Moore Agrees To GPS Monitoring While On Bond

Criminalist witness testifying in court

Hart: 'Shots Were Fired From Ruger 10/22 Rifle' That Killed Ryan Cooper

Nathaniel Bevers-McGivney appears in court

Bloody Suspect Murder Trial: Closing Arguments

Crime scene investigator testifies in trial.

Scene Investigator Describes Evidence Found at Karina Cooper's Home

jacob smith testifies

Bloody Suspect Murder Trial: Medical Examiner Details Stab Wounds

side by side of witness testifying and female defendant

Witness Describes Firearms Given to Him By Huston Danker

Bryan Kohberger sits in court

Kaylee Goncalves' Family Offers To Return Donations

karina cooper day 4

IA v. Karina Cooper: Key Moments from Day 4

split screen missing poster, Aliza Sherman's friend

Aliza Sherman's Friend 'Wasn't Surprised' When Gregory Moore Left Jail

people in pink line a street

Crystal Rogers' Daughter Reacts To Brooks Houck's Guilty Verdict

three men

Karen Read Gets New Attorneys For Civil Case

