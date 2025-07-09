Bloody Suspect Murder Trial: Watch the Verdict!

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Find Us
More results...
More results...
More results...
Judge Derek Johnson renders his verdict in the bench trial of Nathaniel Bevers-McGivney, who is accused of killing a 17-year-old Michele 'Luna' Jackson. Bevers-McGivney allegedly murdered Jackson by cutting her throat and stabbing her. (7/9/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?