‘I’m freaking out rn’: New Kohberger files show texts, 911 transcript

Posted at 9:55 AM, March 7, 2025
Scripps News Boise Scripps News Boise

ADA COUNTY, Idaho —Newly revealed court documents show that the State of Idaho has filed two motions seeking to include text messages, testimony, and a 911 call as evidence in Bryan Kohberger’s trial.

One of the documents, filed by the prosecution on Feb. 24, shows text messages between two of the surviving roommates who were home at the time of the attack — their names have been redacted.

police officer stands guard in his vehicle at the home where four University of Idaho students were found dead

FILE – The moon rises on Nov. 29, 2022, as a Moscow police officer stands guard in his vehicle at the home where four University of Idaho students were found dead on Nov. 13, 2022 in Moscow, Idaho.  (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

The two exchanged more than a dozen texts between 4:22 and 4:24 a.m. on Nov. 13, 2022, with one saying, “I’m not kidding [I] am so freaked out,” to which the other replied, “Come to my room …. Run.” The two also texted about someone in a “ski mask” during the exchange.

The prosecution argues that the texts are not hearsay because they could help establish a timeline of events.

In another document, the State is seeking to admit the recording and transcript from the 911 call that first alerted authorities to the situation after Xana Kernodle was found unresponsive. The state argues that the call also falls under exceptions to hearsay rules and will provide the jury with an important understanding of the timeline and the immediate reactions and emotions of witnesses.

Judge John Judge, who was overseeing the trial before it was moved to Ada County, had previously ruled that the 911 call was relevant because it helps show “why law enforcement was sent to 1122 King Road on November 13, 2022, as opposed to just EMS when the call was for an ‘unconscious’ individual.”

Kohberger is accused of murdering four University of Idaho students in 2022, including Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves. His trial is set to start this August.

This story was originally published by Scripps News Boise, an E.W. Scripps Company.

More In:

Related Stories

male in front of police tape
play button

Idaho Student Murders DNA Evidence | Vinnie Politan Investigates

DNA evidence from under Maddie Mogen's fingernails, along with Dylan Mortensen's recollections from the Idaho student murders, are examined by Vinnie Politan. More

Kohberger Case DNA
play button

Bryan Kohberger Case: DNA From Three People Found Under Victim’s Fingernail

A court filing in the case against Bryan Kohberger reveals a three person mixture in the DNA found underneath victim Madison Mogen's nails. More

man's mugshot

Judge tells attorneys to stop being so secretive in Bryan Kohberger’s case

Another unsealed document revealed DNA from three separate people was discovered under Madison Mogen's fingernails. More

TOP STORIES

police officer stands guard in his vehicle at the home where four University of Idaho students were found dead
Gene Hackman's home