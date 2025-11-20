Iowa man to be sentenced for killing girlfriend’s mother, injuring father

DES MOINES, Iowa (Court TV) — An Iowa man is facing life in prison after pleading guilty to shooting his girlfriend’s parents, killing one and critically injuring the other.

In October, 25-year-old Hamza Smajlovic pleaded guilty to charges of first-degree murder and attempted murder in connection with the November 1, 2024, shooting that killed Ruth Robison and critically injured her husband, Tony.

Smajlovic’s plea happened moments before jury selection was scheduled to begin in his trial.

According to police, the Robisons were at a Des Moines home helping their daughter, Jasmyne Robison, pack her belongings when Smajlovic opened fire. In court, Smajlovic admitted to shooting Ruth and Tony in the head with the intent to kill.

Jasmyne, who lived at the home with Smajlovic, was not injured in the shooting.

Smajlovic is scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 21.

