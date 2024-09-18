Johnny Depp V Amber Heard | Victim to Verdict Podcast

Posted at 11:54 AM, September 18, 2024
In 2022, actors and ex-spouses Johnny Depp and Amber Heard squared off in a Virginia courtroom. Depp sued Heard for defamation after she wrote about domestic abuse in an op-ed that appeared in The Washington Post. Depp wasn’t named in the article but claimed the piece implied he abused her, and as a result, he lost movie roles and faced public scorn. Heard countersued Depp, claiming his former attorney Adam Waldman defamed her by publicly calling her claims of abuse “a hoax.” After nearly 13 hours of deliberations over three days, the jury returned verdicts that mostly favored Depp.

