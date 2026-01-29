Jose Ibarra says defense did not understand evidence in murder appeal

ATHENS, Ga. (Court TV) — Attorneys are expected to appear at a hearing on Friday as convicted killer Jose Ibarra fights for a new trial.

Ibarra was sentenced to two life sentences plus 27 years in prison after a jury convicted him of multiple charges, including malice murder, felony murder and kidnapping, in the death of 22-year-old nursing student Laken Riley. Riley was killed while jogging on the campus of the University of Georgia in February 2024.

Immediately following his sentencing, Ibarra’s attorneys filed a notice of appeal. In a brief filed this month, Ibarra argues his trial judge made critical errors when they failed to suppress evidence.

Ahead of Ibarra’s November 2024 trial, his attorneys flagged concerns about the prosecution’s plan to introduce evidence and expert opinion based on the use of TrueAllele Casework software. In the motion for a new trial, Ibarra’s attorneys say they were not given timely access to the raw data, nor were they given time to retain their own expert to analyze it, which prevented them from defending against it.

Ibarra’s attorneys said their failure to comprehend the data meant they could not cross-examine state witnesses. When offered the opportunity, his attorneys said they chose to repeat that “they could not understand the evidence.”

Ibarra’s appeal also points to the judge’s decision to allow evidence obtained from two cellular devices believed to belong to the defendant as a reason to toss the conviction.

The appeal hearing is scheduled for Friday, Jan. 30.