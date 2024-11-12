GA v. Jose Ibarra: The Murder of Laken Riley

ATHENS, Ga. (Court TV) — The man accused of murdering Laken Riley is facing life in prison without parole if convicted at trial.

Jose Ibarra, 26, is standing trial on multiple charges for the death of 22-year-old Riley. The nursing student was killed while jogging on the University of Georgia campus in February. Ibarra has requested a bench trial, meaning a judge will decide his fate.

An indictment charges Ibarra with 10 charges: malice murder, three counts of felony murder, kidnapping with bodily injury, aggravated assault with intent to rape, aggravated battery, obstruction or hindering a person making an emergency telephone call, tampering with evidence and peeping Tom.

Ibarra is accused of attempting to rape Riley, “asphyxiating her” and “seriously disfiguring her head by striking her head multiple times with a rock.” A tampering with evidence charge is for allegations he disposed of his jacket and gloves to conceal the crime.

Ibarra is also accused of spying on a woman at an apartment at the UGA Village Housing complex the day Riley was killed.

Ibarra’s trial is scheduled to begin on Friday, Nov. 15.