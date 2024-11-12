Interview with a Killer: New Episodes Sunday 8/7c

GA v. Jose Ibarra: The Murder of Laken Riley

Posted at 11:13 AM, November 12, 2024
Ivy Brown Ivy Brown

ATHENS, Ga. (Court TV) — The man accused of murdering Laken Riley is facing life in prison without parole if convicted at trial.

Jose Ibarra, 26, is standing trial on multiple charges for the death of 22-year-old Riley. The nursing student was killed while jogging on the University of Georgia campus in February. Ibarra has requested a bench trial, meaning a judge will decide his fate.

man wears headphones in court

Jose Ibarra appears in court Friday, Aug. 2, 2024. (Court TV)

An indictment charges Ibarra with 10 charges: malice murder, three counts of felony murder, kidnapping with bodily injury, aggravated assault with intent to rape, aggravated battery, obstruction or hindering a person making an emergency telephone call, tampering with evidence and peeping Tom.

Ibarra is accused of attempting to rape Riley, “asphyxiating her” and “seriously disfiguring her head by striking her head multiple times with a rock.” A tampering with evidence charge is for allegations he disposed of his jacket and gloves to conceal the crime.

Ibarra is also accused of spying on a woman at an apartment at the UGA Village Housing complex the day Riley was killed.

Ibarra’s trial is scheduled to begin on Friday, Nov. 15.

More In:

Related Stories

Jose Ibarra sits in court

Jose Ibarra Requests Bench Trial in Murder of Laken Riley

Jose Ibarra, who is charged with murdering Laken Riley on the University of Georgia campus, waived his right to a jury trial. More

young male defendant in a plaid shirt on the witness stand

The Murder of Laken Riley: Pretrial Hearing for Defendant Jose Ibarra

Laken Riley murder suspect Jose Ibarra's defense presented arguments to suppress DNA and other evidence at a pretrial hearing. More

jose ibarra appears in court

Man charged in the killing of Laken Riley in court ahead of upcoming trial

Jose Ibarra appeared in court ahead of his scheduled trial next month. Ibarra is charged with murder in the February killing of Laken Riley. More

TRENDING

William Mozingo appears in court
chloe driver appears in court
mugshot of Richard Allen

LATEST NEWS

Kouri Richins appears for a bail hearing
man wears headphones in court
William Mozingo appears in court

SCRIPPS NEWS