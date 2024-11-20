The Murder of Laken Riley | Prosecution Closing Arguments

- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
Special Prosecutor Sheila Ross presents the state's closing arguments in the trial of Jose Ibarra, stating that the evidence is overwhelming and should prove he brutally murdered Laken Riley. (11/20/24) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?