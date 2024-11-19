What Laken Riley's iPhone and Smartwatch Reveal About Her Last Moments

Digital forensics examiner who extracted data from Laken Riley's phone and watch testified that Riley's heart rate reached a peak 170 bpm, slowed and came to a dramatic stop. It was at zero, then spiked, indicating CPR was being performed. (11/18/24) MORE

Susan Smith

Susan Smith Has Upcoming Parole Hearing

Jesse Vang & Elijah Vue

Jesse Vang Pleads Not Guilty in Connection to Elijah Vue's death

Jose Ibarra is seen on bodyworn camera

Officer: Jose Ibarra Would Not Give Clear Answers For Wounds

Menacing looking prison inmate sits across from a journalist interviewing him.

‘Which Do You Think You Are: Sick and Treatable or Irredeemably Mad?’

Sandy-haired teenage boy stands in front of a swanky backyard pool.

Interview with a Killer: Sneak Peek at Season Finale

Splitscreen of two handsome tv news personalities.

'This Episode is Really About the Dark Recesses of the Adolescent Mind'

Courtney Clenney Bond Hearing

Judge Denies Bond for OnlyFans Model Courtney Clenney

prosecutor holds up tree cutting, Jose Ibarra sits in court

Bloody Tree Cutting, Cut Clothing Entered into Evidence

Dixie Villa verdict

Verdict Reached in Baby Medicine Manslaughter Trial

Young woman sits at defense table looking skeptical.

Dr.: Driver Killed Her Baby After Someone Threw a Dirty Shirt at Her

split screen shows jose ibarra and police officer

UGA Police Officer Testifies to Finding Laken Riley's Body

