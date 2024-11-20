The Murder of Laken Riley | Defense Closing Arguments

- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
Defense attorney Kaitlyn Beck delivers her closing arguments in Jose Ibarra's trial, asserting that the evidence presented is circumstantial and does not constitute proof beyond a reasonable doubt. Special prosecutor Sheila Ross gives her rebuttal. MORE
Do you want to continue watching?