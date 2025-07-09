Judge Orders Mental Evaluation for Laken Riley's Killer, Jose Ibarra

Judge orders mental evaluation for Jose Ibarra, the man who killed UGA nursing student Laken Riley. His lawyers claim a mental deficiency affected his ability to stand trial or assist in his own defense. Ibarra is serving a life sentence. (7/9/25) MORE

