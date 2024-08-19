Judge accuses teen murder defendant’s defense of ‘bushwhacking’

BRANDON, Miss. (Court TV) — Attorneys representing a teen girl charged with murdering her mother and trying to kill her stepfather faced harsh words from a judge after their client was found competent to stand trial.

Carly Gregg, 15, is charged with murder and attempted murder after allegedly shooting her mother and stepfather on March 19 in the family’s home. Gregg, who was 14 at the time of the killing, allegedly invited her friend over after killing her mother to see the body and revealed she was planning to kill her stepfather as well.

Gregg had been ordered to undergo psychiatric evaluations ahead of her trial, and both the prosecution and defense appeared at a hearing Monday to stipulate to her competence. Dr. Amanda Gugliano, who began a consultation with Gregg, testified at the hearing that she was unable to continue due to her limited experience with prescription drugs. Among the issues expected to be raised at trial is that Gregg’s prescribed medications had changed immediately before the shootings.

Notably missing from the hearing, however, was a report from Dr. Mark Webb, who was contracted by the defense in July to examine Gregg. Gregg’s attorneys said that his evaluation was incomplete and that they would share the report with the prosecution as soon as it was done, but Judge Dewey K. Arthur raised concerns about the delay.

“This is beginning to sound like a willful attempt to gain tactical advantage,” Judge Arthur said. “It is a total ambush, a complete bushwhacking to hold the report until 10 days before, and that is not the purpose of an insanity defense. … If she truly was insane, or truly under the influence of these drugs, why hold it until 10 days before trial? It looks bad in front of the jury.”

Judge Arthur ordered that all discovery must be turned in by the end of business on Aug. 20, or else it would be excluded at trial. “The purpose of discovery is to reach the truth,” Judge Arthur said. “It is not to ambush either side. I’m going to be frank: If the young lady is suffering from a mental defect or illness or medication, then she should be set free. But if she’s not, that is a perilous argument. The jury’s going to make this decision.”

Judge Arthur noted that the ruling only addressed documents within the attorneys’ possession, which would allow Dr. Webb’s report to be included. Attorneys for both sides said that they had been discussing a potential plea agreement. Judge Arthur set a deadline of Thursday, Aug. 22, at 5 pm for any agreement to be accepted by the Court.