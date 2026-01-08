Judge limits expert testimony in Kouri Richins murder case

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah (Court TV) — A Utah judge issued several key evidentiary rulings Tuesday in the murder case against Kouri Richins, limiting how prosecutors may use expert testimony at trial and ordering future evidentiary hearings closed to the public.

Richins faces a number of charges, including murder, in the death of her husband, Eric Richins. Eric was killed in 2022 by a lethal dose of fentanyl, which prosecutors say Kouri put into his drink to kill him and cash in on his life insurance.

The hearing focused on defense motions to exclude multiple expert witnesses under Utah Rule of Evidence 702, which governs the admissibility of expert testimony.

Pathway to Violence Expert Limited to Rebuttal

Judge Richard Mrazik ruled that behavioral threat assessment expert Molly Amon may not testify during the prosecution’s case-in-chief and may not be used to suggest Richins’ guilt. However, the judge said Amon could testify in rebuttal if the defense presents a broad or categorical explanation of how violent crimes occur.

Amon’s proposed testimony centers on the “pathway to violence” framework, a behavioral model describing stages that may precede targeted violence. The defense argued the framework amounted to unreliable or “junk” science, calling criminologist Dr. Bryanna Fox to challenge its scientific validity and peer-reviewed support.

Judge Mrazik found that while the framework cannot be used to prove guilt or profile Richins, Amon is sufficiently qualified and her testimony could assist jurors in rebutting sweeping defense claims — if the defense opens the door. The judge emphasized that the testimony cannot be used as substantive evidence of guilt.

Handwriting Expert Allowed

The court denied the defense’s motion to exclude handwriting expert Matt Throckmorton, who analyzed documents tied to alleged financial crimes, including a power of attorney.

While the defense argued handwriting analysis is subjective and that Throckmorton could not definitively identify the signer, Judge Mrazik ruled the expert’s experience and methodology met admissibility standards. The judge noted Utah jurors are permitted to compare handwriting themselves and decide what weight to give the testimony.

Domestic Violence Expert Blocked — For Now

Judge Mrazik ruled that a proposed domestic violence expert will not be allowed to testify at this time, finding prosecutors failed to establish a non-speculative foundation that Eric Richins knew his wife had previously attempted to poison him or that domestic abuse was present in the relationship.

The judge said allowing the testimony without such a foundation would invite jury speculation and risk unfair prejudice. However, he left open the possibility the ruling could be revisited if prosecutors later introduce evidence establishing the necessary foundation.

Closed Hearing Ordered for Day Two

At the end of the hearing, the court agreed to close the following day’s evidentiary proceedings to the public at the request of the defense, with no objection from prosecutors. Judge Mrazik said rulings will still be made on the public record.

Additional motions in limine involving documents, recordings and other evidence are scheduled to be addressed next.

Kouri’s murder trial is scheduled to begin in February 2026.

This story was generated with the assistance of AI using information gathered and verified by a human journalist. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy before publication.