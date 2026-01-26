Kouri Richins accuses prosecution of ‘blatant witness intimidation’

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah (Court TV) — Defense attorneys for Kouri Richins have filed new documents accusing prosecutors of intimidating their own witnesses ahead of the children’s book author’s upcoming murder trial.

Kouri is charged with the murder of her husband, Eric Richins, who prosecutors say was poisoned with a lethal dose of fentanyl in a mixed drink Kouri made for him. Prosecutors say Kouri wanted to cash in on her husband’s life insurance; she has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Kouri’s attorneys filed a new motion ahead of her trial, scheduled to begin next month, accusing members of the prosecution’s team of harassing witnesses. The motion asks for prosecutors to be compelled to turn over all communications they, their investigators and their process servers have had with witnesses in the case.

The witnesses, identified only as “W1” and “W2” in the motion, allegedly reached out to the defense asking for protection and shared portions of text conversations they had with investigators.

When “W1” made it clear they were not interested in meeting with prosecutors before the trial, lead detective Jeff O’Driscoll began pressuring them to come in, the motion states. “Make your life easier and answer our calls so we can prep you on what you will be asked,” the text says. “Otherwise the next time I knock on your door I’ll have a warrant and a catch pole for the dog.”

“W2” shared an exchange they had with state investigator Travis Hopper with Kouri’s defense.

W2: “I’ve already given a statement, and I’m not interested in talking about this any further.”

Hopper: “I understand your position and acknowledge that you have previously provided a statement. However, I want to clarify that the immunity granted by the prosecution remains conditional upon continued cooperation. Declining to participate further may place that immunity at risk. Accordingly, your cooperation is still required.

Kouri’s defense maintains that the texts with the witnesses constitute a violation of Utah law, which prohibits threatening any witness in an official proceeding. “Certainly, threatening to arrest someone who will not discuss their testimony prior to trial or threatening to withdraw immunity or threatening to harm their dog would suffice as ‘harm’ under the statute. Such conduct constitutes a Third-Degree Felony.”

The prosecution has not yet filed a response; a motions hearing is scheduled for Feb. 2, ahead of the trial, which begins with jury selection on Feb. 10.