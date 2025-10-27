Justin Sales sentenced for shooting that killed 92-year-old woman

Posted at 8:42 AM, October 27, 2025
Court TV Staff Court TV Staff

AMHERST, Va. (Court TV) — A Virginia man was sentenced to life in prison without parole plus 38 years for a shooting that killed a 92-year-old woman and injured her daughter.

In June, Justin Sales, was found guilty of multiple charges, including aggravated murder and aggravated malicious wounding, in connection with the June 25, 2019, incident.

MORE | VA v. Justin Sales: Grandmother Shot Murder Trial

Justin Sales appears at his sentencing hearing

Justin Sales appears at his sentencing hearing on Oct. 27, 2025. (Court TV)

Doris Puleio, 92, died from her injuries after being shot multiple times. Her daughter, Trudy Goetz, 74, was also shot multiple times but survived the attack.

Sales was 18 years old when he was arrested and charged shortly after the shooting. After the charges were originally dismissed in 2021, he moved to New Hampshire, where he was convicted in 2023 in a sexual assault case. He was later reindicted for the current charges in Virginia.

At trial, prosecutors said Sales had planned to rob the women in a “terrible plan.”

Parts of this story were reported by a journalist and converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

More In:

Related Stories

justin sales at sentencing
play button

Grandmother Shot Murder Trial: Justin Sales Sentenced

Justin Sales was sentenced to life in prison without parole plus 38 years for a shooting that killed Doris Puleio and injured Trudy Goetz. More

wide shot of a courtroom
play button

Verdict Reached in Grandmother Shot Murder Trial

Justin Sales is guilty on all counts in the shooting death of Doris Puleio, 92, and shooting and wounding Puleio's daughter, Trudy Goetz, 74. More

Justin Sales appears in court

VA v. Justin Sales: Grandmother Shot Murder Trial

Justin Sales stood trial for the 2019 shooting of a 92-year-old grandmother and her 74-year-old daughter in their Virginia home. More

TOP STORIES

Bionca Ellis in court
Justin Sales appears at his sentencing hearing