VA v. Justin Sales: Grandmother Shot Murder Trial

LYNCHBURG, Va. (Court TV) — A Virginia man is on trial for the 2019 shooting of a grandmother and her daughter in their Lynchburg home.

Justin Sales, 24, faces multiple charges, including first-degree murder and felonious assault, in connection with the June 25, 2019, incident. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Doris Puleio, 92, died from her injuries after being shot multiple times. Her daughter, Trudy Goetz, 74, was also shot multiple times but survived the attack.

Sales was 18 years old when he was arrested and charged shortly after the shooting. After the charges were originally dismissed in 2021, he moved to New Hampshire, where he was convicted in 2023 in a sexual assault case. He was later reindicted for the current charges in Virginia.

In their opening statement, prosecutors said Sales had planned to rob the women in a “terrible plan.” Commonwealth Attorney Lyle Carver noted Sales’ presence near the victims’ home. “Justin Sales had no reason to ever go to Trudy and Doris’ house, yet he was there the night before the murder at 11:10 p.m. He was there the night of the murder, the very next night at 11:22 p.m., according to GPS,” Carver said.

“There are no eyewitnesses to this crime. There are no fingerprints left at the scene. You’re not going to hear anything about DNA from Mr. Sales being left at the scene. In fact, what you are going to hear is that DNA recovered from shell casings at the scene points to two other individuals,” Defense Attorney Rebecca Wetzel told the jury.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.