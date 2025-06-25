Grandmother Shot Murder Trial: Day 2

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Find Us
More results...
More results...
More results...
Justin Sales is accused of fatally shooting Doris Puleio, 92, and injuring her daughter, Trudy Goetz, 74. Prosecutors say Sales planned to rob the women. The defense insists that DNA recovered from the scene points to two other individuals. (6/24/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?