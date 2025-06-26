Verdict Reached in Grandmother Shot Murder Trial

A jury has found Justin Sales guilty of all charges related to the shooting death of 92-year-old Doris Puleio, and in the shooting of Puleio's 74-year-old daughter, Trudy Goetz, who was wounded in the attempted robbery. (6/25/25) MORE

