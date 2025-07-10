Karen Read files motion to dismiss O’Keefe wrongful death suit

PLYMOUTH, Mass. (Court TV) — Weeks after she was acquitted of charges that she murdered her boyfriend, Boston Police Officer John O’Keefe, Karen Read has filed a motion to dismiss the O’Keefe family’s civil suit against her.

A jury cleared Read of charges that she murdered O’Keefe after prosecutors had said she hit him with her Lexus SUV and left him to die in the snow after a night out drinking. While Read no longer faces any criminal charges related to O’Keefe’s death, his family filed a wrongful death lawsuit in 2024 naming her and the bars the couple attended as defendants.

The case was put on hold pending the outcome of Read’s criminal trial, which concluded in June, after Read stated that being forced to participate in the case would violate her Fifth Amendment protection against self-incrimination.

Following her acquittal, Read added three new attorneys to her defense team: Aaron Rosenberg, Charles Waters and Damon Seligson. On Wednesday, Read’s team filed a notice of motion to dismiss the case against her.

The full motion has not yet been filed with the court and is not available for public review. No hearing has been scheduled.