Karen Read Murder Retrial: Kerry Roberts Testimony | Court TV Podcast

The killing of Boston Police Officer John O’Keefe has left a community divided. Prosecutors claim his girlfriend, Karen Read, backed her car into him and left him to die in the snow, while Read maintains that she is being framed by someone close to O’Keefe. As prosecutors present their case, they call a close friend of O’Keefe who was present the morning his body was found. This episode of the Court TV Podcast features the full testimony of Kerry Roberts from 4/22/2025 and 4/23/2025, including several fiery exchanges during cross-examination.

