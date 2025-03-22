Trial & Error Sundays

Karen Read Pretrial Hearing | Court TV Podcast

March 22, 2025
Karen Read’s first trial in the death of John O’Keefe, her boyfriend and Boston Police officer, ended with a hung jury. Now, she prepares to face a jury once again, not only maintaining her innocence but claiming that those close to O’Keefe and the Boston Police Department have framed her for murder. This episode of the Court TV Podcast takes you to Dedham, Massachusetts, for one of the final pretrial hearings in the controversial case against Karen Read from 3/18/2025.

