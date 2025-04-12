interview with a killer season 2 banner

Karen Read to Face New Battles in Retrial | Vinnie Politan Investigates Podcast

Posted at 8:00 AM, April 12, 2025
As Karen Read is set to face a retrial in the death of her boyfriend, Boston Police Officer John O’Keefe, she and her defense team face a slew of new battles in her bid to avoid prison. O’Keefe died after a night of drinking with Read and friends. He was discovered the next morning in the snow. Read’s first trial resulted in a mistrial.

This episode of Vinnie Politan Investigates Podcast was hosted by Vinnie Politan, produced by Kerry O’Connor and Robynn Love, and edited by Autumn Sewell.

Cult Mom Conspiracy Trial: Opening Statements | Court TV Podcast

Lori Daybell gives her opening statements as she represents herself in her trial for the fatal shooting of her fourth husband, Charles Vallow. More

What is the Theory of Karen Read’s Defense? | Vinnie Politan Investigates

Ahead of opening statements in the retrial for Karen Read, Vinnie Politan discusses the case and potential defense strategies. More

Close Friends Remember John O’Keefe As Loyal & Generous

Close friends of Boston police officer John O'Keefe say he was 'unbelievably generous' and 'unbelievably loyal.' More

