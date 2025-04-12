Karen Read to Face New Battles in Retrial | Vinnie Politan Investigates Podcast

As Karen Read is set to face a retrial in the death of her boyfriend, Boston Police Officer John O’Keefe, she and her defense team face a slew of new battles in her bid to avoid prison. O’Keefe died after a night of drinking with Read and friends. He was discovered the next morning in the snow. Read’s first trial resulted in a mistrial.

To catch up on the facts, CLICK HERE.

This episode of Vinnie Politan Investigates Podcast was hosted by Vinnie Politan, produced by Kerry O’Connor and Robynn Love, and edited by Autumn Sewell.