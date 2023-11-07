‘Keffe D’, suspect in Tupac’s murder, to stand trial next summer

By: Rachel Zalucki

LAS VEGAS (Scripps News Las Vegas) — The trial date for Duane “Keffe D” Davis, the former Southern California street gang leader charged with killing rap icon Tupac Shakur, has been scheduled for next summer.

Clark County Judge Carli Kearney set a trial date for June 3, 2024, during a hearing on Tuesday. Davis will be due back in court for a status check on Jan. 3, 2024.

According to District Attorney Steve Wolfson, Davis will not face the death penalty but could be sentenced to life in prison if convicted. He is currently in custody and entered a “not guilty” plea last Thursday.

WATCH: Police Footage Shows Arrest of Duane ‘Keffe D’ Davis

After losing a bid for former mob attorney Ross Goodman, two special public offenders were appointed to represent him. Those attorneys are Robert Arroyo and Charles Cano.

Goodman told Scripps News Las Vegas last week that he and Davis couldn’t meet the terms of the agreement, but he still supports Davis and “hopes to get back on the case later down the road.”

This story was originally published by Scripps News Las Vegas, an E.W. Scripps Company.