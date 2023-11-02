Duane ‘Keffe D’ Davis pleads not guilty to Tupac Shakur’s murder

Posted at 1:40 PM, November 2, 2023

By: Jaewon Jung

LAS VEGAS (Scripps News Las Vegas) — Duane “Keffe D” Davis appeared before Judge Tierra Jones for arraignment in the 1996 killing of Tupac Shakur on Thursday.

Duane 'Keffe D' Davis stands in court

Duane ‘Keffe D’ Davis pleaded not guilty at his arraignment. (Scripps News Las Vegas)

Davis, who is facing a murder charge for his role in the rapper’s drive-by shooting, entered a ‘not guilty’ plea.

After losing his bid to hire local defense attorney Ross Goodman, special public defenders Robert Arroyo and Charles Cano were appointed to represent him. Davis also waived his right to a speedy trial.

Both of Davis’ attorneys told Scripps News Las Vegas that they have “no comment” at this time. State prosecutors told Judge Jones that they are not seeking the death penalty.

WATCH: Police Footage Shows Arrest of Duane ‘Keffe D’ Davis

Wolfson said this is “not the type of case worth seeking the death penalty.”

Davis’ family was also present in the courtroom on Thursday, but they also had no comment.

Ross Goodman was also in court. He said Davis couldn’t meet the terms of the agreement, but he still supports Davis and “hopes to get back on the case later down the road.”

Davis is due back in court for a status check on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023.

This story was originally published by Scripps News Las Vegas, an E.W. Scripps Company.

More In:

Related Stories

A man in blue jail issued clothing leans back in a chair in court

Man charged in Tupac Shakur’s murder loses attorney before arraignment

Duane 'Keffe D' Davis, charged in Tupac Shakur's murder, was unable to reach an agreement with the attorney who last appeared with him. More

Duane Davis appears in court

Arraignment For Duane ‘Keffe D’ Davis Delayed A Second Time

Duane 'Keffe D' Davis, who is charged with murder in Tupac Shakur's death, has a new attorney who said he plans to plead not guilty. More

bodycam video shows Duane Davis' arrest

Man charged in Tupac Shakur’s murder to plead not guilty, new attorney says

The new attorney hired to represent Duane 'Keffe D' Davis said that he sees a lot of room for reasonable doubt in the prosecution's case. More

TRENDING

Charlie Adelson
Booking photo of Pamela Hupp
Maya Kowalski on the stand
Travis County prosecutor Rickey Jones (left), defense attorney, Geoffrey Puryear (right)

LATEST NEWS

side by side photo of shanna gardner and jose baez
Duane 'Keffe D' Davis stands in court

SCRIPPS NEWS

Officer charged in connection with Tyre Nichols' death pleads guilty
Mother, son charged with kidnapping for taking teen to get abortion
Accused killer of pro cyclist Mo Wilson tracked her on a fitness app