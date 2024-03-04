Tupac Producer Tells Court TV It's Time for Keffe D to be Punished

- Watch Live
DJ Darryl, who produced Tupac Shakur's "Keep Ya Head Up," is calling for justice for the rapper as the trial for suspect Duane "Keffe D" Davis approaches. Davis is charged with first-degree murder in the 1996 death of the hip-hop icon. (3/4/24) MORE
