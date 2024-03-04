Tupac Producer Tells Court TV It's Time for Keffe D to be Punished

DJ Darryl, who produced Tupac Shakur's "Keep Ya Head Up," is calling for justice for the rapper as the trial for suspect Duane "Keffe D" Davis approaches. Davis is charged with first-degree murder in the 1996 death of the hip-hop icon. (3/4/24)   MORE

Latest Videos

splitscreen of Tupac and his producer, DJ Darryl

Tupac Producer Tells Court TV It's Time for Keffe D to be Punished

Julie with a splitscreen on the monitor of

Julie Grant: Who Handed Alec Baldwin the Gun? Whose Pants Are On Fire?

Should More People Be Charged in 'Rust' Set Tragedy?

Several witnesses took the stand in the Baldwin Movie Shooting Trial.

Baldwin Movie Shooting Trial: Day 7 Recap

Julie Grant on the set of Closing Arguments.

Julie Grant: Careless Armorer Caused Chaos on Baldwin Movie Set

Experts suggest that Alec Baldwin's star power on a lower budget film could have led to an unsafe set.

Baldwin Movie Shooting Trial: Who Was Really In Charge On Set?

First assistant director, David Halls, and prop master, Sarah Zachry, testify in court today in the Baldwin Movie Shooting Trial.

Baldwin Movie Shooting Trial: Day 6 Recap

'Rust' propmaster Sarah Zachry testifies in the Baldwin Movie Shooting Trial.

Sarah Zachry, 'Rust' Prop Master, Takes the Stand

Julie in front of the monitor with

How Live Rounds Got Onto Baldwin Movie Set Remains a Mystery

alec baldwin seen on the set of Rust

Trial Exhibit: Expert Armorer Details Alec Baldwin's Misconduct

trial exhibit of set footage from Rust

Trial Exhibit: Expert Armorer Details Red Flags on 'Rust' Set

gabrielle pickle testifies

'Rust' Production Manager Testifies About Gun Oversight

MORE VIDEOS