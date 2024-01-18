Prosecutors: ‘Keffe D’ jailhouse calls raise concern for witnesses’ safety

Posted at 8:36 PM, January 17, 2024
LAS VEGAS (Scripps News Las Vegas) — We are learning more about what Duane “Keffe D” Davis told his son during a jailhouse call, which has prosecutors concerned.

Duane 'Keffe D' Davis stands in court

Duane ‘Keffe D’ Davis pleaded not guilty at his arraignment. (Scripps News Las Vegas)

Scripps News Las Vegas obtained a recording of a phone call between Davis and his son following his arrest in Henderson last September for the murder of rap icon Tupac Shakur. Davis is accused of orchestrating the plot to kill Shakur back in 1996 near the Las Vegas Strip.

The jailhouse call reveals Davis’ son telling Davis that “a green light” has been given.

In the brief phone call, you can hear:

Duane Jr.: Around the city, they’re talking about it’s a green light on our side.
Davis: Our side? There’s a green light?
Duane Jr.: “Yeah, they said we raised in war. We don’t give a f***.

Prosecutors say a “green light” in Davis’ world means an authorization to kill, leading to concerns for witnesses.

Phil DePalma, a retired Metro detective, said interpreting specific language plays a major role in gang investigation.

“The intel part about gangs is very important,” said DePalma. “It 100% is real; the lingo, the codes they use to try to circumvent any law enforcement from gaining knowledge about what they’re talking about.”

DePalma said there were about 700 gangs in Clark County in 1996 but now there are over 1400.

However, Davis’ lawyers argue prosecutors are misinterpreting what they were saying, claiming the order was against Davis and his family.

Scripps News Las Vegas also obtained a 2007 interview between Los Angeles police and Davis, in which he confesses about the plan to kill Tupac. It was under a proffer agreement, which is a legal tool to get someone to confess without having to worry about being prosecuted.

In the proffer tapes, you can hear Davis being concerned about his words.

Davis: “I still feel like I could go to jail with that because this is federal.”
Retired LAPD detective Greg Kading: “What is said right here cannot be used against you, Keffe. Nothing you say today can be used against you.”

The proffer agreement is expected to be a big part of the upcoming trial. Investigators say Davis’s confession in recent interviews and his memoir have led to the arrest.

His bail has been set at $750,000, and he is due back in court on Feb. 20, 2024.

This story was originally published by Scripps News Las Vegas, an E.W. Scripps Company.

