Judge sets $750,000 bail for Tupac Shakur murder suspect

By: Rachel Zalucki

LAS VEGAS (Scripps News Las Vegas) — A Clark County judge has set bail for Duane “Keefe D” Davis, the suspect in the 1996 killing of rap legend Tupac Shakur, at $750,000.

Last month, Davis’ special public defenders, Robert Arroyo and Charles Cano, filed a motion asking a judge to place Davis on house arrest and for the bail not to exceed $100,000. They claimed Davis is not a threat to the community or a flight risk.

While the judge did place his bail above $100K, Davis will be placed on house arrest if he is able to post bail.

READ MORE: Witness threat claim delays bail hearing for suspect in Tupac’s murder

According to the motion, the former Compton Crips gang leader’s health has declined since his arrest in September after being indicted by a grand jury. His attorneys say Davis “is not getting his bi-monthly checkups” and “his diet in jail is terrible.”

Prosecutors argued that Davis remains “part of the gang lifestyle” and still remains a threat to the community, pointing to multiple interviews where Davis identified himself as the one who ordered Shakur’s execution.

Davis is due back in court on February 20, 2024, for a status check. His trial is scheduled for June 3.

This story was originally published by Scripps News Las Vegas, an E.W. Scripps Company.