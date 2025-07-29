Killer Bryan Kohberger Faces Life In ‘Hell Hole’ Prison | Opening Statements Podcast

Julie Grant and her panel of experts take a look at what prison life will look like for the remainder of Bryan Kohberger’s days. Kohberger was convicted to 4 life sentences for the murders of the Idaho students. Plus, ten children were allegedly tortured as part of a sex trafficking ring in Alabama.

This episode of the Opening Statements Podcast is hosted by Julie Grant, produced by Eric Goldson, and edited by Autumn Sewell.

