Kimberly Sullivan gets access to alleged victim’s information with warning

WATERBURY, Conn. (Court TV) — A Connecticut judge granted a woman’s request to reveal her alleged victim’s new name and location, but the information came with a stern warning.

Kimberly Sullivan is charged with assault, kidnapping and cruelty to persons after allegedly holding her stepson captive inside their Connecticut home for 20 years. The alleged victim was able to escape from the house after intentionally setting a fire.

Sullivan appeared in court on Friday to request that the judge release information about her stepson, including his current location and the new alias he has chosen. Prosecutors opposed releasing any information, arguing that since the victim has obtained an attorney, all communications should be conducted through counsel. “The victim is terrified of this defendant,” prosecutors argued in court. “The allegation is he was literally almost dead when he made his escape from that room he’d been locked in for 20 years.”

Representing the state, Asst. State Attorney Donald Therkildsen also said they were concerned about information being released to the public: “As this court is well aware, this case has attracted nationwide media attention and continues to do so. If this address is somehow leaked, it would be a media frenzy where this victim is trying to recuperate.”

The judge acknowledged the victim’s fear but found that Sullivan’s Constitutional right to confront her accuser outweighed any risk posed to the alleged victim. But the judge did have a stern warning for Sullivan and her team: “If this information gets out in the media, to the press in any way, shape or form, I guarantee you the police will be able to locate how that happened, and I want that individual before the court on a summary contempt charge.”

The judge denied a request from Sullivan to remove the GPS device she is currently wearing as part of her release from jail pending trial. Sullivan complained that the equipment was a burden and frequently needed to be replaced, but the judge saw no substantial change in circumstances that would merit altering the order.

Sullivan is due back in court on Dec. 19.