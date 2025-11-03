Judge Warns Kimberly Sullivan After Agreeing To Reveal Victim's Information

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
A judge warned Kimberly Sullivan not to share the information about her stepson's new name or address during a court appearance. Sullivan is charged with abuse and kidnapping after allegedly holding her stepson captive for 20 years. (11/3/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?