Judge Warns Kimberly Sullivan After Agreeing To Reveal Victim's Information

A judge warned Kimberly Sullivan not to share the information about her stepson's new name or address during a court appearance. Sullivan is charged with abuse and kidnapping after allegedly holding her stepson captive for 20 years. (11/3/25) MORE

Kimberly Sullivan in court

Jake Haro in court

How did Jake Haro Get Away With This Again? | 'From the Bench'

photo of injured child

Girl, 10, And Boy, 9, Charged In Brutal Assault On 5-Year-Old Girl

rebecca haro

What Happens to Rebecca Haro After Husband's Guilty Plea?

adam montgomery

Where is Adam Montgomery?

Adam Montgomery lawsuit dismissed

Judge Dismisses Wrongful Death Suit Against Adam Montgomery

gracia sisters abuse

Sisters Accused of Torturing, Sexually Abusing Preteen

Kimberly Sullivan in court

Kimberly Sullivan appears in court

Trinity Poague

Ex-Pageant Queen Charged in Death of Toddler Appears in Court

Griffeth mug shots

Children Under the Bed Case: Family Members Back in Court

Dallin and Liberty Griffeth, a brother and sister accused of abusing 9 adopted siblings, were back in court

Children Under the Bed Case: Brother and Sister Defendants Back in Court

