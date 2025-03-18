Kouri Richins wants trial moved, saying fair trial ‘nearly impossible’

PARK CITY, Utah — Kouri Richins, the woman charged with killing her husband in 2022, is asking the court to move her trial from Summit County to Salt Lake County.

Richins’ defense attorneys filed a “motion to change venue” on Monday, asking that her trial be moved from Summit County to Salt Lake County, saying it would ensure a fair trial.

Kouri Richins is charged with aggravated murder for allegedly poisoning her husband, Eric Richins, with a fentanyl-laced drink.

Her defense team said they conducted a survey in Summit and Salt Lake counties to show the difference in the public’s knowledge of her case and preconceived attitudes.

They pointed out that Summit County has a population of 42,759, while Salt Lake County has a population of 1,185,813.

According to the defense, the survey found that 79.8 percent of Summit County residents recognized the case — and 98 percent among those who “regularly” watch or read the local news. Of those who recognized the case, 69 percent reportedly said they believe Richins is guilty, and 50.3 percent said Richins would have a “difficult time” convincing them that she is not guilty.

By contrast, only 42.5 percent of those surveyed in Salt Lake County recognized the case. Of those, 57.6 percent said they believed she was guilty, and 41 percent said it would be difficult to convince them of her innocence.

The defense also cited the extensive media coverage of her case, especially at a hyper-local level. They said local news outlets have published 140 stories on Richins’ case since her arrest in May 2023.

The defense also included an affidavit from Andrew Bourke — the director of a firm that specializes in “crisis communications, litigation support, media strategy, and stakeholder engagement.”

Bourke said he conducted informal interviews and learned that some Summit County residents are afraid to go “against” the family of Eric Richins.

“The Richins family’s influence has created an environment where those who question Kouri Richins’ guilt are viewed as enemies,” he wrote. “Community members have directly told me that anyone who defends Kouri Richins is considered an enemy of the Richins family.”

The defense said 26.6 percent of those surveyed in Summit County either had some sort of connection to Eric Richins’ family or knew someone who does. However, only 3.5 percent in Salt Lake County had such connections.

In his conversations with Summit County residents, Bourke said he believes “fear of social and professional retaliation” prevents anyone from publicly disagreeing with the prosecution or the family of Eric Richins.

For these reasons, Kouri Richins’ defense attorneys are requesting that the trial be moved to Salt Lake County.

Jury selection is scheduled to begin on April 22. The trial itself is set to begin on April 29 in Park City, unless the court agrees to the change of venue request.

This story was originally published by Scripps News Salt Lake City, an E.W. Scripps Company.