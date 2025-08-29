Lawrence Dority sentenced for murdering former NBA player Adreian Payne

ORLANDO, Fla. (Court TV) — Lawrence Dority was sentenced to life in prison Thursday for the second-degree murder of former NBA player Adreian Payne.

Judge Greg Tynan imposed the life sentence with a 25-year mandatory minimum following an emotional hearing that featured tearful pleas from both families affected by the May 9, 2022, shooting outside Dority’s Orlando townhome.

Payne, a 6-foot-10 former Michigan State star who played for the Orlando Magic and Atlanta Hawks, was shot and killed in the early morning hours after what prosecutors said was an escalating dispute. Dority claimed self-defense, saying Payne threatened him with the words “I’ll smoke you, bruh” and that he believed Payne was armed. However, witnesses testified that Payne was unarmed and not threatening. Surveillance footage showed Dority approaching Payne’s vehicle, retrieving a gun from his home, and firing a single fatal shot.

The jury rejected Dority’s self-defense argument in July, convicting him of second-degree murder after a two-day trial. His motion for immunity under Florida’s “Stand Your Ground” law was also denied.

During Friday’s sentencing hearing, Dority’s supporters filled the courtroom, with his fiancée, Tatiana Mesa, leading a parade of character witnesses who portrayed him as a devoted father and community pillar.

Dority’s 13-year-old son took the stand, describing his father as his “mentor” and “coach” before breaking down in tears. The boy’s emotional testimony came just two days before his 14th birthday.

Dority’s mother, Dimitria Dority, struggled to maintain composure as she defended her son.

“I know he would never do anything out of maliciousness,” she said. “I know his heart, I know he loves hard… he was in fear for his life.”

Payne’s family also addressed the court. His brother Antiwane Payne spoke on behalf of Payne’s children, including a son born after his death who will never meet his father. Tara Walker, Payne’s girlfriend and mother of his child, held up photos of their son while addressing Dority directly.

In his own statement, Dority broke down while expressing remorse and asking for mercy. The 31-year-old father of three maintained his innocence while acknowledging the tragedy.

“I did not go out that night looking for trouble, but trouble found me,” Dority said. “I am deeply remorseful… I did not wake up that day wanting to kill someone… I had no intention of harming anyone, especially another father.”

Dority promised he would “never do anything negative again” and asked the court to consider his background and the facts of the case.

Defense attorney Harold Thompson had asked for the 25-year mandatory minimum, arguing that Dority was a loving father with no history of violence who made a tragic mistake.

Prosecutor Michael Smith countered that Dority “took something away that can never be brought back” and recommended life in prison.

Judge Tynan ultimately sided with the prosecution, imposing a life sentence.

